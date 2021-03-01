China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership serves as an example of international relations: Defense Ministry

BEIJING, March 1 -- China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era serves as an example of new-type international relations featuring mutual respect, justice and win-win cooperation, said the Information Office of China's Ministry of National Defense in a written statement on Monday.

It is reported that the foreign ministers of the two countries said in a phone discussion in early February that there’s no limit or restricted area for China-Russia strategic coordination, which is all-weather and all-dimensional. Some scholars thought that facing military threat from the NATO, Russia will probably seek military alliance with China.

In responding to the above comment, the statement stressed that the relations between China and Russia are different from military alliance among some countries, noting that China-Russia relations are non-aligned, non-confrontational and not against third parties.

China-Russia relations continues to remain high, which demonstrates the high-level and special relations between the two countries and constitutes the highlights and important support of strategic cooperation, said the statement.

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. "China is willing to work with Russia to implement important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance cooperation on high level visits, strategic coordination, joint exercise and training, equipment and technology," stressed the statement.

It also pointed that the two countries will develop a new type of military relations in the new era in an all-round way and provide positive energy for protecting common interests of the two countries and maintaining world peace and stability.