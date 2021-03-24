Military activities to mark Party's centenary

The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army escorts the national flag for a flag-raising ceremony at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, Nov 17, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

The Chinese military will hold a series of activities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, according to a senior officer at the Central Military Commission.

However, there is no arrangement for a military parade, Major General Li Jun, assistant director of the Political Work Department of the CMC, said at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

The CPC was established in July 1921. Six years after its founding, the Party formed its own armed forces, which later became the People's Liberation Army.

Events marking the Party's centenary will include theoretical seminars and themed forums, as well as a massive exhibition at the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution, Li said, adding that books about the military's links with the Party will be published.

Historical exhibition sites such as the Chinese Navy Museum in Qingdao and the PLA Hong Kong Garrison's Exhibition Center will start receiving visitors soon, according to Li.

Moreover, the Central Military Commission will confer awards to distinguished officers and soldiers who are Party members and to outstanding Party organizations inside the armed forces.

The military will also produce and release several movies to mark the centenary, Li added.

All activities will display the military's love of the Party, the nation and the people, according to Li.

He said that the celebrations will encourage troops to better prepare themselves to respond to any challenges and difficulties and to accomplish missions set by the Party and the people.

Since Xi Jinping became commander-in-chief of the armed forces in late 2012, the Chinese military has embraced a new chapter in its history. Its headquarters, regional command systems and individual branches have been overhauled to create a more modern, streamlined force.

President Xi, who also is general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has repeatedly urged the PLA to boost its joint operational capabilities, combat readiness and technological innovation.

Due to the relentless efforts in training and hardware procurement, the PLA now has many cutting-edge weapons including stealth fighter jets and hypersonic missiles.