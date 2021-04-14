Chinese peacekeepers to Sudan carry out maneuver defensive drill

BEIJING, Apr. 14 -- Recently, the 16th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to Sudan organized a maneuver defensive drill in the mission area.

To promote the abolition and drawdown of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), the 16th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to Sudan is to withdraw two elements stationed in the mission area as scheduled. In response, the drill has highlighted more than ten items such as security guard and defense, emergency repair, emergency communication, and individual tactics on maneuver, while relevant forewarning measures have been formulated in line with the security situation.

According to the UN Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Regulations on Rules of Engagement (ROE) and Requirements, the drill was set to meet with various simulated raids from rebels and militants on the way. Thereinto, seven tasks, including medical rescue, emergency evacuation, transfer of the wounded and sick, and maneuver evacuation, were conducted to further enhance the peacekeepers' capacities to deal with emergencies.