"Sayan Range March" Snowfield Combat and March Competition kicks off in Russia

By Cui Yingbin and Yang Zaixin

BEIJING, Apr. 15 -- At 3:45 p.m. on April 14, local time, the opening ceremony of the “Sayan Range March” Snowfield Combat and March Competition, a special event of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021, was held in Western Sayan Range region, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia.

This event has been added to the winter framework of the IAG since 2019. Seven participating teams from China, Russia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, etc., will compete in this event. This is also the first time the Chinese military has sent a team to participate in this event. The Chinese team has conducted a six-day adaptive training from April 8 to 13 to meet the rules and requirement.

The “Sayan Range March” Snowfield Combat and March Competition is to be held on Western Sayan Range from April 15 to 16, spanning two days and one night as scheduled.

Each participant has to march about 50 km in total under extreme winter weather conditions with a burden of 35kg on average while completing eleven courses, such as cross-country skiing, avalanche searches , team skiing, team shooting, and transportation of the wounded. This event is set to be a much severe test of the participants in terms of physical strength and stamina, skiing skills, volitional quality, and so on.

It is understood that the Western Sayan Range is characterized with a three-meter snow cover on average, a temperature ranging between -15°C and 5°C, and an altitude between 1,350m and 1,998m. The steeper slopes, long distance, and high humidity also pose a greater challenge to the event.