Xi's speech marking 95th founding anniversary of CPC to be published

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- A speech made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a ceremony marking the 95th anniversary of the founding of the CPC will be published Friday in the eighth issue of the Qiushi Journal this year.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech at the ceremony on July 1, 2016.

The birth of the CPC is an epoch-making event, which profoundly changed the course of Chinese history in modern times, the fate and future of the Chinese people and nation, and the direction and pattern of world development, says the article.

"We must forever preserve the fighting spirit that Chinese Communists demonstrated when the CPC was founded, and forever preserve our devotion to our people," it says.

In its momentous 95-year history, the CPC, relying closely on the Chinese people, has surmounted obstacle after obstacle, and gone from victory to victory, making a great, historic contribution to the Chinese nation, according to the article.

The cause of the Chinese nation's rejuvenation, which history and the people have chosen the CPC to lead, is correct, must be always upheld, and can never be doubted, says the article.

The path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, which the CPC has led the Chinese people in opening, is correct, must be always upheld, and can never be doubted, it says.

The strategy of taking root in China, absorbing the finest achievements of human civilization, and independently achieving national development, which the CPC and the Chinese people have employed, is correct, must be always upheld, and can never be doubted, it adds.

"Today, we are closer than ever to realizing the goal of national rejuvenation, and more confident and able than ever to realize this goal. We can now say with complete confidence that the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation has to be achieved, and definitely will be achieved," says the article.