Xi attends video summit with French, German leaders

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing on Friday.

The leaders of the three countries exchanged in-depth views on cooperation on addressing various issues at the summit. These include climate change, China-Europe relations, anti-epidemic cooperation, and major international and regional issues.

Xi stressed that he always advocates building a community with a shared future for humanity and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with France and Germany on climate change.