China-assisted field cooking systems participate in flood-relief mission in East Timor

By Li Mengyang

DILI, Apr.19 -- On April 17, four mobile field containerized kitchen systems provided by China successfully completed the emergency relief mission in East Timor in response to the flood disaster therein, and withdrew from Lagoa village amid the warm farewell of local victims.

A few days ago, affected by tropical cyclone Seroja in Savu Sea, East Timor was hit by a catastrophic flood that has not been seen for many years. Plenty of roads, bridges, and residential houses in Dili, capital of East Timor, were shattered, leaving the whole city severely affected and the residents stranded in floods, on the verge of life and death.

On April 10, the East Timor Defense Forces (ETDF) dispatched four China-assisted mobile field containerized kitchens to the disaster area to supply food for the local victims. After wading through the damaged sections of roads and arriving at the village of Lagoa, the mobile field containerized kitchens were immediately put into operation to provide food for the starving victims.

After several days of intense work, the emergency rescue mission came to the end as of April 16. In addition to the mobile field containerized kitchens, the China-assisted squad tents, field boots and rain-proof uniforms also played an important role in the relief and rescue mission.

According to Senior Colonel Liu Miao, Chinese Defense Attache to East Timor, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense assisted the East Timor Ministry of National Defense and its National Defense Forces in 2019 with a batch of logistic equipment, including seven mobile field containerized kitchen systems. The systems can not only provide food supplies for the troops, but also be used for disaster and humanitarian rescue missions.