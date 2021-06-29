Chinese navy fleet returns from escort missions

GUANGZHOU, June 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese naval fleet on Tuesday returned to a military port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, after concluding escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia.

The 37th naval escort fleet, comprised of missile destroyer Changsha, missile frigate Yulin and supply ship Honghu, weighed anchor on Jan. 16 at a port in the southern city of Sanya.

The last 165 days saw the fleet escort 64 Chinese and foreign ships, and sail more than 90,000 nautical miles.