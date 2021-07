BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolence to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte over the recent crash of a military plane.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn that the military plane crashed when landing, which caused grave casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed condolences to the victims, and offered sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families.