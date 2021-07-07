Xi says sound China-Czech ties accord with trend of times

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday evening that maintaining and growing a sound relationship between China and the Czech Republic accords with the trend of the times that calls for peaceful development and win-win cooperation, and meets with the common aspiration of the two peoples.

In a telephone conversation with Czech President Milos Zeman, Xi said that the international situation is currently undergoing complex and profound changes and the human society faces common challenges such as the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Chinese president said he highly appreciates the fact that Zeman has for years been committed to approaching China-Czech relations from an overall and long-term perspective.

Xi said he hopes that more people on the Czech side will have a correct view of China and its development, and commit to strengthening bilateral communication and cooperation and properly handling related issues, so as to keep China-Czech relations healthy and dynamic.

The two sides, he added, should make good use of such platforms as Belt and Road cooperation, deepen anti-pandemic cooperation, promote the resumption of production and economic recovery, encourage two-way investment and trade, and strive to create more bright spots in their cooperation.

Noting that the outcomes of the Summit of China and Central and Eastern European Countries are being implemented one by one, Xi said he hopes that the Czech side will work with the Chinese side to create more opportunities for their common development.

He also expressed his hope that the Czech side will play a positive role in facilitating dialogue and cooperation for win-win results between China and Europe.