Xi extends condolences to Russian president over passenger plane crash

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a message of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the recent crash of a Russian passenger plane.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn that the plane unfortunately crashed in the Kamchatka Territory, killing all passengers and crew members on board.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the victims, and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families.