PLA garrison in Hong Kong inaugurates exhibition center

HONG KONG, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) opened its exhibition center on Thursday with a ceremony at the Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam, senior officials with Central Government institutions in Hong Kong, senior officers with the PLA Southern Theater Command and the PLA garrison in Hong Kong, and Hong Kong citizen representatives attended the opening ceremony and visited the exhibition inside.

The exhibition center comprises three halls under three themes about the Chinese dream, the dream of building a powerful military and guardians of Hong Kong, and a zone displaying models of military equipment.

The exhibition center will step by step open to all officers and soldiers of the PLA garrison and the public in Hong Kong, aiming to help strengthen public awareness about patriotism and national defense.