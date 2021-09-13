Shared Destiny-2021 exercise enters joint training stage

By Huang Panyue and Li Chen

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 13 -- The UN peacekeeping field training exercise, Shared Destiny-2021, entered the stage of joint training on September 12. All the participating units from China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand are regrouped to carry out joint multi-subject field training at the same training range from 12th to 14th of September.

The joint training aims to verify the peacekeepers’ real-combat capability. The training focuses on the subjects of battlefield reconnaissance, cordon and patrol, armed escort, protection of civilians, action against terrorist attacks, construction of temporary operation base (TOB) and medical evacuation, basically covering the main modes of current UN peacekeeping operations.

It is learned that the weapons, equipment and devices used in the training exercise are all made in China. The Mongolian troops participate in cordon and patrol training and its infantry contingent is responsible for early-stage cordon during the construction of TOB. The Pakistani infantry contingent undertakes the tasks of armed escort of VIP and protection of civilians. The Thai engineering contingent is responsible for the construction and repair of TOB.

Captain Onon Purevsuren from the Mongolian participating troops said that Mongolian peacekeepers ever carried out peacekeeping tasks together with Chinese peacekeepers in Juba, South Sudan, and they were deeply impressed by Chinese peacekeepers’ friendship and high competence in fulfilling missions. He hoped the joint training will help further improve the capability of peacekeepers of both sides to jointly deal with peacekeeping emergencies.

Commanders of the Pakistani and Thai participating troops also expressed that the training plan and exercise execution plan designed by the Chinese side conformed to the standard procedures of the UN peacekeeping operations, and they were looking forward to the following training and the completion of joint tasks.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of China’s lawful seat in the United Nations. The COVID-19 pandemic is still raging across the world. The Shared Destiny-2021 UN peacekeeping field training exercise hosted by China at such a juncture fully demonstrates China’s support for and contributions to UN peacekeeping operations, and is conducive to boosting the capability of peacekeeping standby forces of participating countries in fulfilling peacekeeping tasks under new circumstances.