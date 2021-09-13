Chinese troops participating in SCO "Peace Mission 2021" hold opening ceremony

Chinese troops participating in the "Peace Mission 2021," a counter-terrorism military exercise for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, held an opening ceremony at a camp in Orenburg, Russia on Sunday.

The ceremony began with a flag-raising ceremony at 9:00 a.m. local time.

The drill is being held in Orenburg from Sept. 11 to 25. The participants are from eight SCO member states, including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.

The participating troops consist of around 4,000 military personnel, among which 558 are from China.