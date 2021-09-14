Chinese language course set up at Madagascar's Ministry of National Defense

A Chinese language course has been set up at Madagascar's Ministry of National Defense, the Chinese Embassy in Madagascar said in a notice on Monday. Photo: the embassy website

A Chinese language course has been set up at Madagascar's Ministry of National Defense, the Chinese Embassy in Madagascar said in a notice on Monday, in the hope that the two sides and their militaries will establish a broader, smoother and sounder communication channel through the course.

"China-Madagascar relations have been developing healthily and steadily in recent years, and have seen bilateral cooperation extending to more fields," Ambassador Guo Xiaomei said at a press conference on Monday.

The embassy set up a military office in the country this year, suggesting the great importance China attaches to promoting the development of ties between the two militaries, Guo noted.

Setting up the Chinese language course will build up a broader and more solid bridge between the two sides, and help establish a more efficient communication channel as the militaries exchange ideas and experiences, she added.

Madagascar Defense Minister General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina addressed the conference in Chinese, saying that the course will help the two sides understand each other and deepen bilateral ties.