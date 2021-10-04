Fighter aircraft, space exhibits, missiles wow crowd of 40,000 in Zhuhai

By Huang Fei

More than 100 aircraft are on display in the air and on the ground as China shows off its space ambitions and growing military prowess. Some 40,000 visitors packed the venues on the second public viewing day of Airshow China 2021 in the southern city of Zhuhai. Our reporter Huang Fei finds out which ones are the crowd favorites.

As the People's Liberation Army's aerobatic team soars through the skies, spectators on the ground are keen to get a glimpse from the pilot's cockpit.

Some of these visitors have been lining up since 7 a.m. to try the Air Force recruitment experience. Selected participants can test their coordination skills through a virtual reality game and learn basic stunt moves on a flight simulator.

DENG JINGSONG Senior Flight Instructor, People's Liberation Army Air Force "The CJ-6 fighter aircraft is the very first model our new recruits will learn to fly. We hope this simulator will spark students' interest in flying. We want them to feel a sense of accomplishment in learning these moves. "

Space exploration displays are another major hit. The airshow comes less than two weeks after three Chinese astronauts completed a national record-breaking three-month mission on the Tiangong, China's first space station.

The event showcased models of next generation heavy-duty rockets, the Chang'e-5 lunar probe, and the return capsule from a prototype crew spacecraft.

HUANG ZIWEI Airshow Participant "The capsule is stunning; it's much bigger in real-life. I am an aerospace and military buff, and have followed the developments for many years. Our country has invested a lot in aerospace and military technologies, and has gone much further, and faster, than we had previously imagined."

HUANG FEI Zhuhai, Guangdong Province "This is also one of the largest defense exhibitions in the world, and a rare chance for the public to closely observe Chinese weapons, especially those made for export. These are cruise missiles. Most of them can be fired from this launcher, which was featured during the National Day parade in Beijing in 2019."

China's drive for homegrown technology is in the spotlight at a time of a growing strategic rivalry with the West. And patriotism is in the air with the event coinciding with National Day celebrations for the first time.

Many visitors who missed previous shows due to work say they are pleased to have finally made the trip during this public holiday.