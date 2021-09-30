Chinese military holds joint tabletop exercise with UN peacekeeping forces

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A joint tabletop exercise of peacekeeping missions is being held in Beijing by China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) and the UN Department of Peace Operations.

Running from Sept. 23 to 30, the exercise is comprised of theoretical orientation, case studies and review. It engages around 70 participants in assessing and discovering best action plans for peacekeeping missions including armed patrol, civilian protection, emergency response, logistic assistance and civil-military coordination, in-person or via video link.

Among all the participants from the Chinese side and UN peacekeeping forces, 85 percent have previously taken part in peacekeeping efforts.

"We hope the exercise will enhance the cooperation between China and the United Nations in peacekeeping, and contribute China's experience and solution to global peacekeeping efforts," said a senior training officer at the peacekeeping affairs center under the MND.