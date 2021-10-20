PLA to conduct live-fire drills in South China Sea, Yellow Sea

BEIJING, Oct. 20 -- According to three notices released by the maritime safety administrations in China's Hainan and Liaoning provinces on October 19, the Chinese People’s liberation Army (PLA) will carry out live-fire drills in several sea areas of China in recent days. Ships are banned from entering during respective time limits.

According to the notice released by China's Qinglan Maritime Safety Administration in Hainan Province, live-fire training will be held in waters of the South China Sea on October 20, Beijing Time.

Screenshot of the notice released by the Qinglan Maritime Safety Administration on the website of China's Maritime Safety Administration on Oct. 19, 2021

According to the two notices released by China’s Dalian Maritime Safety Administration in North-east China’s Liaoning Province, live-fire training will be held in the northern Yellow Sea from October 20 to 25, Beijing Time.

Screenshot of the notice released by the Dalian Maritime Safety Administration on the website of China's Maritime Safety Administration on Oct. 19, 2021

