Chinese peacekeepers to Mali assist Burkinabe counterparts in construction task

Members of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali assist the Burkinabe peacekeeping police force in hoisting the communications antennas.

MALI, Oct. 19 -- At the request of the Engineering Department under the Sector East of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali sent a crane operation team to assist the Burkinabe peacekeeping police force in hoisting the communications antennas.

The communication antenna is more than 23 meters long and weighs about 200 kilograms. The Chinese peacekeepers overcame the difficulties of narrow operating space, poor lifting balance and high technical requirements, and installed the communication antenna precisely in the designated position.