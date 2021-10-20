Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon complete standard fence construction task

The 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon builds a standard fence.

BEIRUT, Oct. 20 -- The 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon completed the construction of a standard fence of 280 meters for the UN camp of Ghana recently. This is the first defense construction task of the year carried out by the contingent after completing the rotation in early September.

Due to long-term high-temperature exposure and rain washing, the facilities around the Ghana Camp have been seriously damaged and disabled. After accepting the task, the contingent made careful survey of the local terrain, formulated corresponding construction plan, and prepared equipment to ensure that the task could be completed with high standards.

In October, it is still hot in Lebanon. The Chinese peacekeepers had to work under high temperatures. Furthermore, with the rugged mountain roads blocking the large machinery and vehicles out, it took nearly one hour for the construction team to get to the mission area from their camp.

The construction tasks are heavy with a tight schedule. The team worked on average for more than nine hours a day, so that they had even no break and could not eat on time. However, the peacekeepers overcame various difficulties and finally completed the task 10 days ahead of schedule.

It is learnt that the 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent has completed the construction of the barracks for United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Command and more than 2,600 meters of barbed wire, as well as the restoration of the shooting range, with high standards within over 40 business days.

In addition, the construction of the "VA-2 Road" drainage system for military and civilian use has now entered a critical period and is expected to be completed by the end of October.