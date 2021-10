BEIJING, Oct. 25 -- The Beijing Xiangshan Forum Webinar 2021 will kick off on the evening of October 25, 2021. More than 50 experts from over 20 countries and international organizations will participate in the online event.

Senior Colonel Zhao Xiaozhuo, Deputy Director of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum Secretariat, received an interview ahead of the Webinar and introduced more on the overall picture and topic-setting considerations.