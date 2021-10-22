MONUSCO force commander speaks highly of Chinese peacekeepers' contribution

BRAZZAVILLE, Oct.22 -- The commander of the Sector South of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) spoke highly of the contributions made by the 25th Chinese peacekeeping force to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on October 20.

The commander met with the commanding officers of the Chinese engineering contingent and medical contingent in the city of Bukavu, South Kivu province on October 20, fully affirming their rapid transition to performing tasks after entering the mission area.

The officers of the Chinese peacekeeping force expressed that they will follow the instructions and requirements of MONUSCO and make greater contributions to the maintenance of world peace.

The 25th Chinese peacekeeping force to the DRC consists of 218 peacekeepers, including a 175-member engineering contingent and a 43-member medical contingent. The first echelon arrived at the "China Peninsula" camp in Bukavu on September 12 and completed the rotation and handover with their predecessors on September 28.The second echelon’s 94 members arrived at the camp of the Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent in Bukavu, South Kivu on October 2.