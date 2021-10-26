Chinese embassy in DPRK pays homage to China-DPRK Friendship Tower

By Jiang Yaping

PYONGYANG, Oct.26 -- The Chinese Ambassador to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Li Jinjun, and other Chinese diplomats, hosted a tomb-sweeping ceremony at China-DPRK Friendship Tower on October 25 to pay homage to the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) who died in the 1950-53 Korean War, as China commemorates the 71st anniversary of the CPV entering the DPRK to fight in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea.

The ceremony began with the national anthems of the two countries. After that, the Chinese Embassy in DPRK presented flower baskets and those who participated in the ceremony paid silent tribute to the CPV martyrs.

In the name of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) , the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and many other units, the DPRK side presented flower baskets at the Friendship Tower to express condolences and respect to the CPV martyrs.

The China-DPRK Friendship Tower was built in 1959 and is located in Pyongyang. The tower is made of 1,025 pieces of granite and marble, symbolizing that the CPV entered the DPRK to fight in the war on October 25, 1950.