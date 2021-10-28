China and Laos agree to promote mil-to-mil relations

BEIJING, Oct. 28 -- The 7th meeting of China-Laos Military Cooperation/Coordination Committee was held via video link on October 28, 2021. The two sides exchanged in-depth views on military exchanges and cooperation, regional security situation and other issues of common concern during the meeting.

Both sides agreed that the two armed forces should earnestly implement important consensus reached by leaders of two countries and the two militaries, further enhance high-level exchanges, expand practical cooperation, and strengthen multilateral coordination, so as to promote the sustained and in-depth development of the relations between the two militaries, and make positive contributions to the development of China-Laos comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership.