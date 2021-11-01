Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon complete road repair mission

By Zhuang Xiaohao and Wang Zhehao

BEIRUT, Nov. 1 -- After over a month of continuous hard work, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping construction engineering contingent to Lebanon has recently completed the construction of the “VA-2” road drainage system along the Israel-Lebanon border with high standards.

It is learnt that the construction mission of the “VA-2” road drainage system, assigned by the commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to the Chinese peacekeepers, is a project that can benefit both military and civilians.

The road drainage system is not only conducive to UNIFIL in carrying out operations such as patrol along the Blue Line, but also helpful to solve the problem of water supply and drainage for local residents in terms of agriculture and animal husbandry.

According to Zhu Pengfei, an officer in charge of architectural design and plan, the Chinese peacekeeping contingent has dispatched plenty of personnel, equipment and vehicles including excavators, dump trucks and cranes, and completed the drainage system repair mission more than 20 days in advance, which was highly recognized by local government and residents.