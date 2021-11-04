PLA Army troops assemble pontoon bridge in waters off southern Fujian

BEIJING, Nov. 4 -- Recently, a pontoon bridge element of an engineering and chemical defense brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army mobilized over 100 vehicles and equipment to carry out drills under the scenario of "a bridge was destructed by enemy fire strike and thus the adjacent troops were blocked" in unfamiliar waters off southern Fujian Province, southeast China. This exercise aimed to improve the troops’ support capability during river crossing operations. The element managed to avoid obstacles and artillery blockades in various formations, and succeeded in laying a pontoon bridge with camouflage, across which more than 20 vehicles and equipment passed at a time.