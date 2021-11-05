Hong Kong cargo vessel returns home under PLAN's relay escort

GULF OF ADEN, Nov. 4 -- On October 29, local time, the 39th Chinese naval escort taskforce, which was on an escort mission in the Gulf of Aden, received an escort application from a bulk cargo vessel "Nasco Jade" registered in Hong Kong. A total of 22 crew members with Chinese nationality were onboard with no security personnel in company, and as scheduled, the ship would return to China eastward.

At that time, all the ships in the 39th escort taskforce were performing missions, while no naval ships of other countries were available either. So, the taskforce decided to escort the cargo vessel home in relays after comprehensive considerations on both its mission plan and the actual route of the cargo vessel.

During the escort, the guided-missile frigate Yantai (Hull 538) and the comprehensive supply ship Taihu (Hull 889) headed for the targeted area to escort the Nasco Jade once completing their previous mission. After sailing for two days, they escorted the cargo vessel to the waters in the middle area of the Gulf of Aden, where the guided-missile destroyer Urumqi (Hull 118) took over the mission and independently completed the follow-up.

The merchant vessels feature low speed and low freeboard, prone to be harassed by pirates. During the escort mission, the warships involved strengthened anti-piracy deployment and adopted infrared searchlight to beef up alert at night. In key waters and key periods, helicopters were also dispatched to conduct air patrols, in a bid to improve reconnaissance and early-warning capabilities and ensure the absolute safety of the vessel protected.

At noon on November 2, local time, the guided-missile destroyer Urumqi successfully escorted the Nasco Jade to safe waters off the eastern Gulf of Aden. It is the first time for the 39th escort taskforce to adopt a relay manner in escorting vessels passing by.