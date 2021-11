BEIJING, Nov. 5 -- To actively implement President Xi Jinping's major vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, at the request of the Nepalese Armed Forces and approved by China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has provided anti-pandemic assistance to the Nepalese military by delivering a batch of COVID-19 vaccines and epidemic prevention supplies to the Nepalese side on November 5, 2021.