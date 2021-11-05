CCG cracks first case of suspected smuggling of foreign scrapped ship



A foreign scrapped ship is detained by Fuzhou coast guard forces on suspicion of smuggling. (Photo by Chen Yixiang / Xinhua News Agency)

FUZHOU, Nov. 4 -- Recently, the coast guard forces in east China's Fujian Province have cracked a case involving suspected smuggling of foreign scrapped ships, capturing a total of 12 suspects at one fell swoop, successfully shattering a smuggling gang.

Preliminary investigations have shown that the gang is suspected of smuggling about 8,000 tons of solid waste prohibited from import, worth about 50 million RMB yuan. This is the first case involving the smuggling of foreign scrapped ship cracked by the CCG.

During the summer fishing moratorium, the coast guard forces in Fujian Province were informed that a gang was suspected of smuggling foreign scrapped ships in Lianjiang of Fujian Province for illegal dismantling and selling.

In early August, the coast guard forces in east China's Fujian Province, in collaboration with public security organs, successfully arrested the main suspects. Currently, further investigation is still underway.