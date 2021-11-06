Xi votes in local legislative election in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, casts his ballot at a polling station to elect deputies to the Xicheng district people's congress, in Huairentang, Zhongnanhai electoral district in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping cast his ballot at a polling station in Beijing on Friday to elect deputies to a local people's congress.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, cast his vote at a polling station in Huairentang, Zhongnanhai electoral district in Xicheng District of Beijing to elect deputies to the Xicheng district people's congress.

He stressed developing whole-process people's democracy and strengthening electoral supervision.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Xi arrived at the polling station, gave his elector's card to staff, and got a ballot. He cast his ballot after filling it.

Noting that the election of deputies to people's congresses is an important manifestation of the running of the country by the people, Xi called for electoral integrity and an election result that is to the people's satisfaction.

On Friday morning, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, and Han Zheng cast their ballots in person, while Wang Qishan entrusted a staff member to vote on his behalf.

Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao also entrusted others to vote on their behalf, respectively.

Friday saw people cast their ballots at 13,448 polling stations across Beijing to elect 4,898 new deputies to the people's congresses at the district level and 11,137 deputies to the township-level people's congresses.