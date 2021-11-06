PLA assists Africa in combating COVID-19

The Chinese military will enhance solidarity, pragmatic cooperation and talent training with African countries in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and safeguarding public health, senior military officials said.

The Ministry of National Defense and the People's Liberation Army Academy of Military Science held the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum Video Conference on Military Medicine in Beijing on Thursday.

Representatives from the PLA and 19 African nations participated in the event to share their experiences and insights on combating COVID-19.

Major General Qu Aiguo, vice-president of the Academy of Military Science, said in the opening ceremony that overcoming the pandemic is a common aspiration of people around the world, and is a duty of military health services from various nations.

In the face of the pandemic, the China-Africa community of a shared future has stood the test of time, and exhibited great resilience, Qu said. Since the outbreak, the Chinese military has provided pragmatic assistance to African countries, including providing vaccines and medical supplies, as well as dispatching medical experts and peacekeeping contingents.

"Solidarity is strength, solidarity brings hope," Qu said, adding China is willing to work with African countries to combat "vaccine nationalism" and political viruses aimed at spreading hate and animosity.

Meanwhile, China will continue to implement the public health action plan within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and jointly build a community of shared future in public health, Qu said.

In terms of military-to-military medical cooperation, Qu said the Chinese side is willing to encourage anti-pandemic measures in solidarity, promote pragmatic cooperation and enhance talent training with African countries.

Colonel Abeng Mbozo'o Emile, director of the Military Health Department of Cameroon's Ministry of Defense, said he appreciates the Chinese government providing large quantities of medical supplies, ranging from face masks to medical equipment, to aid the country's anti-pandemic effort.

Surgeon Commodore Ndubuisi Bethel Onwere, director of the Defense Medical Services at the Defense Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, said military medical personnel from China and Nigeria can conduct joint drills in tackling large-scale epidemic outbreaks, enhance collaboration in pharmaceutical research, and share their experience in building their health systems.