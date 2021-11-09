China delivers new frigate to Pakistan Navy

Pakistani Ambassador to China H.E Mr. Moin ul Haque attends the commissioning ceremony of the new frigate on Nov. 8.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9 -- According to the official WeChat account of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC), the commissioning ceremony of a new frigate designed and built by CSSC to the Pakistani Navy was held in Shanghai, China on November 8. The Chinese and foreign guests including Pakistani Ambassador to China H.E Mr. Moin ul Haque and Pakistani Consul General in Shanghai Mr. Hussain Haider attended the ceremony.

The frigate is the largest and most technologically advanced surface combat ship exported by China so far, which is equipped with a new type of combat management system independently developed by CSSC, as well as advanced sensors and weapon systems, and demonstrates China's strong R&D, design and construction capabilities in the field of frigate manufacturing.

It is reported that following the delivery of four frigates to Pakistan by 2013, this new frigate is another medium-and-large-level surface combat vessel exported to Pakistan by CSSC.

The completion and delivery of the frigate is another major achievement of the China-Pakistan friendship, and will inject new strength into the further consolidation of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.