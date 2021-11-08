Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon donates medicines to local villages

BEIRUT, Nov. 8 -- The 20th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon recently donated medical supplies worth about 22 thousand dollars to two villages in Marjayoun Town of southern Lebanon. The donation included 57 varieties of essential medicines like antibacterial, antiviral, and traumatic injury medicine, as well as 6 varieties of medical consumables.

The villages expressed gratitude to the contingent, believing that this will improve their ability of providing necessary medical services to local residents.

Since their deployment to Lebanon in mid-August this year, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping contingent has performed rabies vaccinations, and provided free clinical treatment to 47 local persons.

Their main task there is to provide medical health service support, which includes medical care, hygiene and disease control, escort and evacuation of the sick and wounded, to more than 4,000 peacekeepers and employees under the Sector East of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). In addition, it also carries out humanitarian relief operations for local people and refugees.

China has started to send peacekeeping troops to Lebanon since 2006. Currently, the Chinese peacekeeping force deployed in southern Lebanon includes a medical contingent, an engineering contingent and a multi-role engineering unit, with a total of over 400 service members.