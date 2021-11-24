3rd batch of PLA-donated anti-epidemic supplies arrives in Laos

VIENTIANE, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The third batch of anti-epidemic supplies donated by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) to the Lao People's Army, carried by PLA Air Force's Y-20 transport aircraft, has arrived at the Wattay International Airport in Lao capital Vientiane.

Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Chansamone Chanyalath and Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong attended the handover ceremony held on Tuesday evening.

Defense attache of the Chinese embassy in Laos Li Bing and Deputy Minister of Lao National Defense Vongkham Phommakone signed the handover document.

Chansamone noticed that the Chinese army has provided three batches of anti-epidemic aid to the Lao side this year, and sent a team of experts to guide the fight against COVID-19, which vividly demonstrates the brotherhood and spirits of the unbreakable community with a shared future between the two armies and the two countries.

The Lao side is ready to work with China and ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries to implement the outcomes of the newly-concluded ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations, and to promote greater development of China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, said the deputy prime minister of Laos at the ceremony.

Jiang said China is willing to fully implement the outcomes of the summit with ASEAN countries, including Laos, and promote the building of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

The Lao army has provided valuable assistance to China during the critical time in the fight against COVID-19, for which China is grateful, said the Chinese ambassador, adding that the Chinese army will continue to support the Lao army in fighting the epidemic.