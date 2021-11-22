Chinese peacekeepers in Lebanon suscessfully complete medical rescue exercise

BEIRUT, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The medical unit of the 20th batch of Chinese peacekeeping forces to Lebanon successfully completed a recent rescue exercise organized by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The exercise simulated a scenario in which a traffic accident would happen to Indian peacekeepers' vehicle on patrol. As the major medical force in the mission area, the Chinese medical unit was tasked with treating those moderately and critically injured.

The medical unit of the 20th batch of Chinese peacekeepers in Lebanon has received more than 1,500 patient visits since their deployment in the country in August this year.