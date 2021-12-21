Xi extends congratulations on 40th anniversary of Xiamen SEZ

XIAMEN, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Xiamen Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in east China's Fujian Province.

The letter by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was read out on Tuesday at a gathering marking the anniversary in Xiamen.

Hailing the historic strides made in various undertakings in the SEZ over the past 40 years, Xi said in the letter that the Xiamen SEZ has made important contributions to the country's reform, opening up, and socialist modernization, and played a unique role in promoting national reunification.

Xi told the economic zone to stay on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, ground its work in the new development stage, follow the new development philosophy, and serve and integrate itself into the new development paradigm.

Efforts should be made to deepen reform and opening up across the board, promote high-quality development, advance the integrated development of both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and strive to take the lead in realizing socialist modernization, he said.

Addressing Tuesday's gathering, Vice President Wang Qishan said the success of the Xiamen SEZ has manifested the strengths of the CPC's leadership and socialism with Chinese characteristics and shown the bright prospects of national rejuvenation.

Wang stressed the importance of firmly upholding and strengthening the Party's overall leadership to ensure strong political support for the development of the SEZs.