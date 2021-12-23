Chinese peacekeepers help upgrade other UN peacekeeping troops’ defense facilities

By Zhuang Xiaohao and Wang Zhehao

BEIRUT, Dec. 23 -- On December 19, local time, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon completed the defense facility upgrade and renovation at the camp of other UN peacekeeping troops, reinforcing the camp’ capability of fending off security risks.

The camp located on the Lebanon-Israel border had serious security hazards due to the scarcity of gabion walls and serious dilapidation resulting from long-time exposure to high temperature and rain.

Receiving the order, the Chinese peacekeeping contingent set up a professional construction team, made a targeted construction plan, prepared the necessary equipment and devices, and conducted a sound security risk assessment.

So far, the contingent had fully upgraded and renovated the camp’s defense facilities, and their work had been highly affirmed by the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.