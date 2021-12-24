Annual session of top political advisory body suggested to convene on March 4

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) has been suggested to start on March 4, 2022, in Beijing.

The suggestion was raised in a draft decision approved Tuesday at a Chairperson's Council meeting of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting also decided that the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee to be convened on March 1 and 2, 2022, to prepare for the annual session of the CPPCC National Committee.