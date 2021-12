BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-13 Taikonaut Ye Guangfu has been out of the space station core module Tianhe to start extravehicular activities (EVAs), the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Sunday evening.

The Shenzhou-13 Taikonauts are conducting EVAs for the second time, the CMSA said.