PLA Hong Kong Garrison organizes joint patrol

HONG KONG, Dec. 27-- Recently, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison organized the joint patrol exercise in the fourth quarter of the year. The army, navy and air force troops assigned to the garrison jointly conducted combat drills on patrol, search and rescue, as well as visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS).

At 8:40 a.m., the command post issued the dispatch order and the troops set out for the designated area.

At 10 a.m., an army mobile echelon and two air force helicopters began the joint land-air patrol on the Ngong Shuen Chau Bridge.

At the same time, the naval warships were assigned to search and rescue the simulated victims who fell into the waters off Hong Kong.

After completing search and rescue, the task forces received an order to intercept and verify a suspicious vessel. Under the guidance of the air force’s helicopters, the suspicious vessel was successfully intercepted and inspected by the naval vessels.

The exercise, which involved the combined arms of special operations, air defense, radars, etc., was held in a coherent and tight way. The realistic confrontation was in accordance with actual combat requirements.

During the joint patrol, the participating troops strictly complied with the laws and regulations of Hong Kong's waterway, port and aviation management, and notified the relevant departments of the government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in advance.