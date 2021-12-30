U.S. owes Afghan people justice for deadly drone strike: military spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States to take a thorough probe into the drone strike in Afghanistan that killed 10 civilians, severely punish involved personnel and bring justice to Afghan people.

Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the comment in response to a media query about the U.S. drone strike in Kabul in August that claimed the lives of 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children.

Tan said it is a consistent stance of China that any means of fighting, including using armed drones, should be applied in line with the international humanitarian law, especially to discriminate between civilians and armed forces personnel.

Justice has still yet to fall on those innocent victims to the drone strike and their families after months, which is a gross trampling on the provisions of international humanitarian law and irony against the U.S. so-called "democracy" and "human rights," Tan said.

"We also call on the international community to jointly investigate and hold to account those war crimes of killing innocent civilians and uphold justice," said the spokesperson.