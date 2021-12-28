Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon organize night defense exercise

By Zhuang Xiaohao and Wang Zhehao

BEIRUT, Dec. 28 -- The 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon organized a night defense exercise against the severe local security situation on December 25, which aimed to temper the emergency response capability of peacekeepers.

The exercise took place against the backdrop of an unknown attack on the camp. A contingency combat team responded quickly and marched to the target area to seize a favorable position; a medical rescue team rushed to the scene with equipment, followed by the ambulance, to evacuate the wounded after emergency treatment. At the exercise site, all emergencies were dealt with reasonably, with all combat elements in close coordination.

"This exercise focused on team coordination, rapid support, self and mutual rescue, etc., which effectively tempered the peacekeepers’ responding capability to contingencies, " said the commanding officer of the contingent.