12th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to S. Sudan all in place

By Zhang Yafei

The 2nd echelon of the 12th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to South Sudan (Wau) arrives at the mission area.

WAU, South Sudan, Dec. 31 -- The 2nd echelon's 29 peacekeepers of the 12th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to South Sudan (Wau) arrived at the mission area on December 28 after a 14-day medical quarantine in Juba, capital of South Sudan. This also marked the full deployment of the 12th Chinese medical contingent which will begin its one-year peacekeeping mission.

The medical contingent is mainly composed by personnel selected from the 985th Hospital of the Joint Logistic Support Force. It consists of personnel from over 10 clinical and other specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, stomatology, vasculocardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, mainly serving to guarantee the medical security of the UN officials and peacekeeping troops, and assist in the implementation of humanitarian and emergency medical rescue.

It is learned that the 1st echelon's 34 peacekeepers of the 12th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to South Sudan (Wau) arrived at the mission area on December 10, local time, and completed handover of medical supplies, equipment, vehicles, barracks and camping equipment with the 11th contingent on December 11.