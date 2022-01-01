Photos at President Xi Jinping's 2022 New Year address

Many photos were spotted in the office where Chinese President Xi Jinping gave his 2022 New Year address. Some of them were seen for the first time. Here, we take a look at the stories behind the pictures.

1. Xi visits Beijing Aerospace Control Center

President Xi Jinping visited Beijing Aerospace Control Center and held a phone conversation with Shenzhou-12 astronauts – Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, on June 23, 2021.

Since the launch of Shenzhou-12 spacecraft, Xi has cared about the three Chinese astronauts' health and how their work was going. Three astronauts saluted to President Xi during their phone conversation.

CMG Photo

2. Xi inspects the estuary of the Yellow River

President Xi inspected the estuary of the Yellow River in Dongying City, east China's Shandong Province on October 20, 2021. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in November, 2012, Xi made multiple field investigations about the ecological protection and development of the Yellow River basin.

"The protection of the Yellow River is critical to the great rejuvenation and sustainable development of the Chinese nation," said Xi.

CMG Photo

3. Xi delivers speech to mark 100th anniversary of CPC's founding

President Xi delivered an important speech at a grand gathering in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the CPC at the Tian'anmen Square on October 1, 2021. More than 70,000 people from all walks of life took part in the celebration.

CMG Photo

4. Xi delivers a speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit

President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on July 6, 2021.

In 2021, President Xi held meetings, had communication with foreign counterparts and heads of international organizations, and also took part in multiple important bilateral and multilateral events through "cloud diplomacy."

CMG Photo

5. Xi presents an honorary flag to armed police forces

President Xi, also the chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), presented an honorary flag to representatives of a special-operations squadron of the People's Armed Police Force's unit in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at a ceremony held by the CMC in Beijing, July 5, 2021.

The squadron was given the title "Anti-Terrorist Sharp Knife Squadron" for its outstanding performance in fighting terrorism.

CMG Photo

6. Xi visits Museum of the Communist Party of China

President Xi led CPC and state leaders to tour an exhibition on the history of the CPC-themed "staying true to our original aspiration and founding mission" - at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, June 18, 2021.

After visiting the exhibition, Xi and other senior Party leaders reviewed the oath of the CPC.

CMG Photo

7. Xi poses with his wife at Old Summer Palace

In this photo, Xi posed with his wife Peng Liyuan before Dashuifa (Great Fountains) in Old Summer Palace. This photo has been put on President Xi's bookshelf since his 2021 New Year address.

CMG Photo

8. Xi poses with his father in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province

In this photo, Xi posed with his father Xi Zhongxun in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province, in 1979. At that time, Xi studied at Tsinghua University and often visited his father during holidays. This photo was first put on President Xi's bookshelf in the 2020 New Year address.

CMG Photo

9. Xi and his wife pose with his mother

Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan supported Xi's mother Qi Xin from both sides in this photo. This photo made a debut on President Xi's bookshelf at the 2021 New Year address. Xi always keeps in mind the traditional Chinese merits that Chinese people cherish their families and care for their parents.

CMG Photo

10. Xi helps his father in a wheelchair

Xi was pictured helping his father who was sitting in a wheelchair while Xi's wife and daughter walked alongside. The picture has been put on his bookshelf since Xi delivered his first New Year address in 2013.

CMG Photo

11. Xi's personal photo when he was young

This photo firstly appeared on President Xi's bookshelf at the 2021 New Year address. In this photo, Xi, at a young age, smiled at the camera.

CMG Photo

12. Xi pledges allegiance to China's Constitution

President Xi took a solemn oath to the Constitution of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 17, 2018.

This was the first time China's top leader took the oath to the country's Constitution since the founding of the PRC on October 1, 1949.

The photo has been on Xi's bookshelf since his 2019 New Year address.

CMG Photo

13. Xi walks alongside with July 1 Medal awardees

President Xi conferred the July 1 Medal on outstanding CPC members at a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, June 29, 2021. The ceremony was also held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of CPC.

The July 1 Medal, established by the CPC Central Committee, is the highest honor in the Party to pay tribute to CPC members who made outstanding contributions to the Party and people.

CMG Photo

14. Xi visits Bijie in southwest China's Guizhou

President Xi talked to villagers during his visit to Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province on February 3, 2021. Xi inspected Guizhou Province ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. He also extended his New Year's greetings to people of all ethnic groups across the country during the visit.

CMG Photo

15. Xi meets with role models in China's poverty alleviation fight

China held a national commendation conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on February 25, 2021 to mark the country's accomplishments in extreme poverty eradication.

Before the conference, Xi and other Party leaders met with role models in the national poverty alleviation fight.

CMG Photo

16. Xi Jinping in military uniform

In this photo, Xi worked at the Central Military Commission in 1979. This photo made a debut at his 2022 New Year address.

CMG Photo

17. Xi's wife poses with a piano

This photo was firstly seen on President Xi's bookshelf at the 2022 New Year address. In this photo, Xi's wife Peng Liyuan posed with a piano.

CMG Photo

18. Xi in his youth

The photo of Xi in his youth made a debut during his 2020 New Year address.

CMG Photo

19. A family photo of Xi

This photo was put on President Xi's bookshelf at the 2022 New Year address for the first time. In this photo, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan posed with his father Xi Zhongxun and his mother Qi Xin.

CMG Photo

20. Xi, his wife and their daughter

The photo of Xi, his wife and their daughter made a debut on his bookshelf in the 2021 New Year address. Xi paid high attention to family tradition and family education and has stressed family education on many occasions.

CMG Photo

21. The father and daughter

Xi took his daughter on a bicycle ride when he worked in Fuzhou City, east China's Fujian Province. This photo has been on Xi's bookshelf since he delivered his first New Year address in 2013.