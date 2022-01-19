CMC vice chairman Zhang Youxia meets with newly elected military academicians

BEIJING, Jan.19 -- General Zhang Youxia, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), met with the newly elected academicians of Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering in Beijing on January 18, where he expressed congratulations on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping and other CMC leaders.

He emphasized that military scientific and technological workers must vigorously promote the spirit of scientists and the innovation of national defense science and technology, make new and greater contributions to realizing the goals set for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), and build a strong military in an all-round manner in the new era.

CMC member and director of the CMC Political Work Department Admiral Miao Hua also attended the meeting.