Cambodia awards Chinese military doctors "Peace Knight Medal"

By Wu Changwei

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 17 -- On January 14, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Tea Banh awarded the 16th Chinese military medical expert team to Cambodia at the Ministry of National Defense in Phnom Phnoh, in recognition of the team's contribution to assisting the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian and deputy military attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia Zhu Shuaifei attended the event.

According to Gen. Tea Banh, the Chinese military has sent 16 batches of medical expert teams to help improve the diagnosis and treatment capabilities of the Preah Ket Mealea Hospital, known as the general hospital of the Cambodian armed forces. In this regard, the Cambodian side expressed its heartfelt thanks.

He said that since arriving in Cambodia, the 16th batch of medical experts has got involved in the vaccination work in front-line grassroots units, where they proactively shared the experience of the Chinese military in fighting the pandemic, playing an important role in the successful fight against the pandemic by the Cambodian Royal Armed Forces.

Chinese Ambassador Wang Wentian said that since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Chinese and Cambodian militaries have looked out for each other and pulled together as one, with the Chinese military medical expert team as an epitome of practical cooperation between the two countries and two militaries.

The ambassador added that Gen. Tea Banh awarded honors to the 16th batch of experts in person, which not only reflected the recognition of the Cambodian Ministry of Defense for the team's contribution in pandemic prevention and control, but also served as a symbol of the deep friendship between the two countries and the two militaries.

He also stressed that China will, as always, be ready to work together with Cambodia to continuously consolidate the friendship between the two countries and the two militaries.