BEIJING, Jan. 30 -- The Hongshanzui Border Defense Company of the PLA Xinjiang Military Command is known as the Snow-trapped Island since the access to the camp is always blocked by snow in winter.

As the Spring Festival approaches, pilots assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command brought the company with recruits who had been stranded at the foot of the mountain for more than a month, as well as boxes of Spring Festival supplies to the company.