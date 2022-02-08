Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon donate materials to local NGO

By Long Yue and Hu Jie

The 20th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon donates humanitarian aid supplies to the Lebanese NGO Amel Association International on February 7, local time.

BEIJING, Feb. 8 -- The 20th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon donated humanitarian aid supplies in 21 categories, including groceries, food, disinfectant and masks, to the Lebanese NGO Amel Association International in southern Lebanon, on February 7, local time.

The 20th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon donates humanitarian aid supplies to the Lebanese NGO Amel Association International on February 7, local time.

The 20th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon donates humanitarian aid supplies to the Lebanese NGO Amel Association International on February 7, local time.