CHINATop Stories

Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon donate materials to local NGO

Source
China Military Online
Editor
Wang Xinjuan
Time
2022-02-08 15:08:16

By Long Yue and Hu Jie

The 20th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon donates humanitarian aid supplies to the Lebanese NGO Amel Association International on February 7, local time.

BEIJING, Feb. 8 -- The 20th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon donated humanitarian aid supplies in 21 categories, including groceries, food, disinfectant and masks, to the Lebanese NGO Amel Association International in southern Lebanon, on February 7, local time.

The 20th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon donates humanitarian aid supplies to the Lebanese NGO Amel Association International on February 7, local time.
The 20th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon donates humanitarian aid supplies to the Lebanese NGO Amel Association International on February 7, local time.

Related News

We Recommend

Most Viewed

Photos

Special reports

Continue...