Spring Festival supplies delivered to border defense outpost

BEIJING, Jan.19 -- Recently, one helicopter dispatched from the PLA Xizang Military Command transported winter supplies to a lonely border defense outpost at an elevation of 3,800 meters in remote mountains. The mountains are covered by heavy snow for six months every year, and air transportation is the only supply method. The batch of Spring Festival products include fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, entertainment and training equipment, as well as hometown specialties prepared by the families of border guards.