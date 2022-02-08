Armed police force carries out emergency clearing of snow-hit roads in Xizang

A variety of equipment works together to clear the roads.

BEIJING, Feb. 8 -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has been hit by heavy snowfall since February 3, with temperature there dropping sharply. Several sections of the Sichuan-Xizang Highway and the Xinjiang-Xizang Highway, two main roads leading into and out of Xizang, have been covered with heavy snow, with an average thickness of nearly 20 cm, stranding passing vehicles and personnel.

After the disaster occurred, a detachment of the 2nd Mobile Corps of the People's Armed Police Force (PAP) dispatched professional rescue personnel from nearby areas and cities to rush to the site with snow blowers, snowplows, icebreakers, loaders and other large-scale rescue equipment.

As of February 6, after four consecutive days of arduous work, the Sichuan-Xizang Highway and Xinjiang-Xizang Highway have resumed road traffic, and the stranded vehicles and personnel passed safely and smoothly under the guidance of the PAP soldiers. At present, the troops are still busy de-icing some severely frozen roads.